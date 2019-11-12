Aberdeen Art Gallery hosts special Remembrance Day service

The newly-reopened Aberdeen Art Gallery has played host to a special Remembrance Day service.

Veterans and serving representatives from the Armed Forces were among those who attended a rededication yesterday, led by Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett.

A silence was observed at 11am to remember the fallen.

The Remembrance Hall was opened to the public on November 2 as part of the Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment project.

The Reverend Hutton Steel, moderator of Aberdeen Presbytery, said: “It’s a privilege to be here and share this poignant occasion with former servicemen.

“Not only do we rededicate this hall today for the city and its visitors, but also to the men who served in far-off places. The Remembrance Hall will continue to be a very special place after today’s service where people in Aberdeen can come to pause and reflect.”

The city’s roll of honour has been digitised as part of the redevelopment project, with names of the fallen projected in a display.

The lord provost said: “The Remembrance Hall is of historic significance to Aberdeen and the rededication service is a fitting way to have marked Armistice Day.

“Having a space for reflection, contemplation and the commemoration of all who gave their lives in conflict is an important part of the fabric of life in Aberdeen and the reopening after redevelopment is very welcome.”

He added: “The Remembrance events have been impeccably observed in the city and once again have put into focus the sacrifices of the past and the courage of the present as we pay our respects to the fallen, those injured in conflict and also to all who continue to serve.”

Yesterday also marked the start of Latvian Week in Aberdeen, which commemorates the soldiers and volunteers who defended Latvia during the Baltic War of Liberation in 1919.

His Majesty’s Theatre will be lit up in the colours of the Latvian flag, with a group of expats from the country embarking on a Remembrance walk along the streets of the city.

There was also an opening ceremony at the city’s Central Library for an exhibition from the Latvian Museum of Art Nouveau, which will be available to the public for the week.