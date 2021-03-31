Aberdeen Art Gallery has announced its first-ever artist-in-residence- following its multi-million-pound revamp.

Sound and performance artist Maja Zećo will be put on performances on the beach and the city’s parks over the coming days.

She has also been inspired by two artworks on display at the Schoolhill attraction with ‘Meditation’ by Barbara Hepworth and ‘Eastre, Hym to the Sun’ by JD Fergusson helping her.

Eastre is the Saxon Goddess of spring, who represents the triumph of the sun after the gloom of winter.

Maja was born in Sarajevo and lives in Aberdeen.

In 2019 she was awarded a PhD from Gray’s School of Art, Robert Gordon University in collaboration with the Music Programme of Aberdeen University.

Applications for the Aberdeen Art Gallery residency were invited in late 2019 from artists, makers and designers living and working in AB postcode areas.

The Covid-19 restrictions mean that the residency will take place mainly online and Maja will share her progress with the public through social media, online talks and discussions.

Fergusson’s ‘Eastre’ and Hepworth’s ‘Meditation’ will inspire the artist’s engagement with the outdoors and new imaginings about the future, in a spirit of hope and recovery from Covid-19.

Local residents may catch a glimpse of shimmering gold inspired by the artwork Eastre, as Maja performs on the beach and in the city’s parks in the coming days and weeks.

Maja said: “During my time as Artist in Residence, I would like to develop new pieces of immersive performance art that will imagine our common future.

“While modernist artists often conveyed optimism about technological developments, expressed through stylisation and abstract forms, society today is more anxious about what the future will bring.

“The pressing issues of Covid-19, climate change, Brexit and problems in public services contribute to this, while wellbeing apps on our phones provide constant feedback on our activities, creating a relationship of dependence and re-assurance.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson said: “As part of the award-winning redevelopment of Aberdeen Art Gallery we made a strong commitment to support local artists and the creative sector in Aberdeen and the wider north-east of Scotland.

“I’m very excited to see how Maja uses this opportunity to develop new work, as well us giving us new perspectives on the magnificent collections Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen to the public on Monday, April 26 at 10am. For more information visit www.aagm.co.uk