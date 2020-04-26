Aberdeen Art Gallery goes digital with new app

Some of the north-east’s most treasured artwork can now be viewed from the comfort of your own home.

A new smartphone app guides virtual visitors around the corridors of Aberdeen Art Gallery for two-and-a-half hours and highlights 50 pieces from its vast collection.

The app – called Discover Aberdeen Art Gallery – is available on Smartify and also includes a tour voiced by curators at the museum.

It’s the latest technological advance for the popular tourist attraction, which last year reopened following a multi-million revamp.

The museum, regarded as one of the UK’s finest, it features a sculpture court, war memorial, Remembrance Hall, and a number of different galleries.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery had been due to introduce a new regular tour for visitors in April, called Discover Aberdeen Art Gallery.

“It’s fantastic that the team has been able to respond to the Covid-19 situation and find a new way of delivering this activity for people in Aberdeen and across the world.

“Anyone with the Smartify app will be able to experience the highlights of Aberdeen’s exceptional art collection from the comfort and safety of their owns homes.

“More than ever, the experience and enjoyment of art can play an important part in maintaining our wellbeing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The virtual tour starts with some background on the history of the Art Gallery itself, before moving on to focus on specific artworks. These include For You by Tracey Emin, which can be viewed on the ground floor of the gallery in the sculpture court, and Mahogany Dining Table, by an unknown maker which is in Gallery Six.

The tour also features the voice of Aberdeen artist Gordon Burnett, whose Forget Them Not monument stands in the Remembrance Hall.

Mr Burnett describes how he drew his inspiration for centrepiece, which symbolises memory and remembrance.

So far, more than one million users are connected to the app.

It uses location and personal preferences to offer users thoughtfully curated stories and tours, such as the one offered by Aberdeen Art Gallery.

When the gallery reopens its doors visitors will be able to use the app to scan artwork with their mobile phone to retrieve information about it.

Anna Lowe, co-founder of the Smartify app, said: “Smartify originated from a genuine passion for art, and the curiosity to find out more when first encountering a great artwork whether in a museum or at home.

“Smartify tours offer innovative new ways for visitors to explore iconic works from their own homes whilst continuing to support the work of the incredible institutions.

“We are delighted that Aberdeen Art Gallery has taken up our offer of complimentary use of the platform’s mobile tour function for up to 50 artworks.”

Smartify can be downloaded for free from both the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android smartphones.