Aberdeen Art Gallery opens doors for first time since lockdown

Aberdeen Art Gallery welcomed back visitors for the first time since closing its doors in March.

Safety measures have been put in place to protect visitors during the pandemic, including the introduction of free two-hour timed tickets, which should be booked online in advance.

The gallery has been awarded the UK-wide industry standard ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation which will give reassurance to local residents and visitors that clear Covid-19 processes are in place.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We have been delighted with the reopening of the art gallery today and from the comments we have received so have our visitors.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the steady stream of visitors saying how wonderful it is to be able to the see the collections again and how helpful the staff are.

“We’ve even had two visitors saying the Gallery is the first place they chose to visit after lockdown.

“We also have a new star attraction. Lots of visitors have been taking selfies with the statue of St George wearing his face mask.

“Most visitors have been staying for their full allotted timeslot and are enjoying the opportunity to engage with the artwork again in an unhurried, safe and relaxing environment with no queues which is perfect for all the family.

“The café is also open for people wishing to take a break during their visit.

“There are still spaces for people to book for tomorrow and over the weekend and enjoy the artworks and also perhaps relax in the café which is also open for business and doing a good trade already.”

Initial opening hours will be Thursday to Monday from 10am until 4pm.

Online booking for free tickets is available at www.aagm.co.uk