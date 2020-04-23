Aberdeen Art Gallery creates digital versions of famous artworks for your Animal Crossing island

Animal Crossing fans can now showcase some of Aberdeen Art Gallery’s works on their own island.

A recent update to the insanely-popular Nintendo Switch title has brought art galleries to the world.

To coincide with this, the team at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Musuems have transformed some of their most iconic pieces into items that can be hung on the wall of your very own virtual home.

The designs can even be turned into the next must-have fashion item, or a piece of furniture to decorate your house.

Sadly though, you won’t be able to display these inside Animal Crossing’s new Art Gallery as that’s reserved for works purchased from shady dealer Redd (you can find him wandering the beach where he will direct you to his hidden ship!).

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Art Gallery said: “We have some keen gamers on our team (out of school/work hours, of course) and we’re delighted to offer you artworks from our collection to yours – while you can’t place our artworks in the upgraded gallery, you can hang them in your house, use them for clothing designs, display them around the island or decorate furniture with them.”

Some of the works created by the team in Aberdeen include Sir John Everett Millais’ 1877 work Bright Eyes, Still Life – Roses and Black Fan, by George Leslie Hunter and Train Landscape by Eric Ravilious.

You can find the QR codes for the works below.