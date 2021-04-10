Opportunity for artists to have work added to Aberdeen Art Gallery collection

North-east artists will be given the opportunity to have new works displayed as part of Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection.

The second round of the Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums micro-commissions has been launched after six artists were chosen in January.

A total of £9,400 was distributed between the six successful applicants, who were chosen from more than 40 submissions.

Aberdeen City Council is now urging more creative practitioners – artists, makers, musicians, dancers, designers, writers and performers – to submit proposals for new original work to be added to the collection.

The six successful applicants will be commissioned to create original work to become part of the permanent collection and sit alongside works by the likes of Claude Monet and Francis Bacon.

This round will focus on the artists’ lived experience in Aberdeen, and possible subjects and themes include social justice, climate change, identity, diversity, migration and representation.

There will be two awards of £3,000 and four of £850 for commissions.

Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “We are excited to see the new ways in which artists living and working in Aberdeen explore life in the city. By offering a series of small-scale commission opportunities (micro-commissions) we hope to provide more opportunities for the local creative sector and increase the chances of local visitors recognising something of themselves in the collections.”

A virtual question and answer session will take place on Tuesday April 13 for anyone interested in applying.

The deadline for submissions is 11.59pm on May 9.