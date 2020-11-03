Aberdeen Art Fair launches virtual offering ahead of 10th event next year

The popular Aberdeen Art Fair has launched a virtual activity, ahead of its 10th event next year.

Artists and art galleries that regularly take part have been creating stunning pieces of new artwork that is available to view and purchase online.

Pieces include original artworks, sculpture, prints, photography and more.

Now live, it will run until December 30.

The fair has been organised by GM Events, and is sponsored by TAQA.

It will also have a charitable element, and aims to raise awareness and donations for charity Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, which is TAQA’s nominated charity.

Organiser Gerry Muldoon, of GM Events, said: “This has been an extraordinary year and, while we are sorry that we are unable to bring you the Music Hall event, we look forward to art lovers across the country and beyond being taken on adventure from the comfort of their own home with over 500 works to be enjoyed, priced from £50 to over £20,000.

“The VAAF, which is free to visit, will run until the end of the year and is very easy to navigate with original art, sculpture, prints, photography and more to choose from with a superb selection of household name creatives, award winners, local, celebrity and emerging artists while, for the first time, we will be featuring works from France, Germany and Holland.

“The VAAF website will take no commission and customers will be purchasing directly from the gallery or artist. It’s also worth asking about Own Art, the Government backed interest free finance initiative.”

To view the Virtual Aberdeen Art Fair, visit http://www.virtual.aberdeenartfair.co.uk/all-exhibitors/