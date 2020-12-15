Aberdeen ‘running out of arguments’ to stay in level two, warns council chief

Aberdeen is “running out of arguments” to stay in level two following a rise in Covid-19 cases, city leaders have warned.

On Monday it emerged that for the third week running, the national incident management team set up to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was recommending the city and Aberdeenshire move to level three restrictions.

In each of the past two reviews, Scottish Government ministers have opted to keep the north-east in level two restrictions – overriding the previous recommendations.

However, with cases rising across the area, city leaders fear Aberdeen will be moved up a tier at today’s weekly review.

That would mean a ban on travel between local authority areas without a reasonable excuse, while hospitality businesses would have to close at 6pm and would not be allowed to serve alcohol.

With more than half of the 49 neighbourhoods in the city having more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, council co-leader Douglas Lumsden – who previously repeatedly called for the city to be kept in level two – admitted he would have few complaints.

“It’s really concerning when you look at the numbers here because there is still an upward trend,” he said.

“To be honest, I fear the worst. If you look at some of the data, it does suggest we should be in tier three.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We are starting to break into level three numbers.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been able to build a strong case for remaining in level two.

“It is getting harder and harder for us to do that now. We are running out of arguments.”

Mr Lumsden added a relaxation of the rules over Christmas, to allow people to meet loved ones, could lead to restrictions being tightened for longer.

“I really fear that could get cases increasing again,” he said.

“It’s going to be a difficult time.

“To make sure this works, we all have to stick to the rules and all have to stick together. That is the only way this is going to have an effect.”

A total of 78 cases were recorded in Aberdeen in the 24-hour period before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s daily briefing – the highest daily total for the area.

In Aberdeenshire, the figure was only nine, but 44 daily cases had been recorded one-day last week.

Ms Sturgeon described the situation as being of “real concern”.

Even if restrictions are tightened, however, commerce chiefs have insisted Aberdeen will remain “open for business” in level three.

Non-essential retail businesses are only required to close under level four restrictions, meaning shops and shopping centres are still allowed to open.

And business chiefs hope shoppers will still have the confidence to visit the city centre – even if measures are tightened.

“We have to respect the decision on what level we are in, but what we have put forward is that we have a city centre that is safe and welcoming,” said Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired.

© DCT Media/Jim Irvine

“Businesses have pulled out all the stops to try and make it safe and compliant with the regulations.

“Retail will still be open, and hospitality businesses like cafes and restaurants will be able to operate during the day. The two are inextricably linked.

“This is a massive time for retailers, and it is so important they are allowed to stay open and operate.

“We have started to see figures pick up, and experience tells us the north-east public will be very supportive of our businesses.”