Aberdeen archivist animates Victorian criminal using Deep Nostalgia tool

A Victorian north-east criminal has been brought to life using photo animation software.

The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives team has been showcasing its Criminal Portraits series for several years, after first debuting it at the crime writing Granite Noir festival.

Since then, a blog has also been created, which goes into depth of some of the north-east’s criminals from many years ago.

One of the entries in the archives it holds is a lady called Isabella McLaren, or Sievewright, who is featured in the Register of Returned Convicts for Aberdeen.

Isabella, who had more than 30 convictions to her name, has already been featured on the Criminal Portraits blog set up by archivist Phil Astley, however, has been brought to life in a new way, using software from MyHeritage called Deep Nostalgia.

A popular tool on social media at the moment, it takes photographs, old and new, and animates them to show the person in the picture turning their head about.

It gives a new layer of interest to the archival information, allowing people to visualise what Isabella might have looked like.

Dubbed “The Butterfly”, she had a long list of court appearances, which coupled with a more unusual surname, helps to paint a picture of her eventful life using newspaper articles.

During the 1871 census, she was serving a sentence at the prison in Ayr, and was born in Turriff around 1938.

Her parents had been crofters and she married William Sievewright who was a farm servant at Cairnie, near Huntly in November 1854.

However, he was prosecuted for bigamy and sentenced to three months in prison for marrying Isabella Duncan in November 1866, while still married to Isabella McLaren.

Mostly carrying out petty thefts, she began to appear more and more in the newspaper following court cases.

One case involved her pulling out the hair of a witness while in court in Aberdeen, while another involved her being charged with a breach of the peace at New Pitsligo, where she was described as having “no fixed place of residence.”

She died in September 1898 after drowning in Peterhead Harbour, aged 66 – how she fell in the water remained unknown.

Aberdeen City Council archivist Phil Astley said: “The Deep Nostalgia software is a really interesting way of engaging with old photographs – the initial reaction of some people is that it’s a bit creepy, but for most, it adds another dimension to already fascinating images.

“The criminal mugshots that we have in the archive are something of an obsession of mine, so it was quite fun to see Isabella McLaren come to life…if only I could have a conversation with her too!”

