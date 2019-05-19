Aberdeen architecture students to showcase design work

An Aberdeen student exhibition is to showcase solutions to major challenges in areas such as housing and tourism.

Future Communities, organised by students from Robert Gordon University’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment, will take place at the Anatomy Rooms from next Friday to Sunday.

The public event features images and models of the students’ projects and there will be a chance to ask questions about their work.

Initiatives include a sustainable energy solution for the centre of Aberdeen Harbour, an urban living complex and a new museum at the entrance of Stromness.

Professor David McClean, head of the Scott Sutherland School, said: “The exhibition is a welcome opportunity to display and present the innovative work of our students in the public domain.”