Aberdeen architecture students to showcase designs at end-of-year show

Aberdeen students will be exhibiting innovative ideas at their end-of-year show.

They will put forward potential solutions to a series of real-life scenarios at the Robert Gordon University (RGU) Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment event.

The exhibition, which runs until June 22, is open to the public and will display the best work of architecture and architectural technology students, reflecting the broad spectrum of activities they have undertaken while at the school.

People can view their proposed solutions to address housing issues in the city as well as their ideas to boost tourism in Orkney through architectural interventions.

The show will take place in the Sir Ian Wood Building and is open from 8am to 10pm weekdays and 10am to 6pm at the weekend.