Aberdeen architecture school to host climate change conference

An Aberdeen university is to host an architecture conference on the impact of climate change.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will hold the one-day Vision 2030, where case studies will be presented, along with an open debate on the role of architecture in mitigating climate change through intelligent planning.

The event will take place on February 13.

Lynne Sullivan, a visiting professor at RGU and one of the leaders of the conference, said: “The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated last year we have just 12 years until we reach tipping point, and this is something that we, as architects and built environment professionals, need to start acting upon immediately.”