Aberdeen archaeologists help create new tool to remember indigenous Alaskans

A project led by north-east archaeologists has helped bring Alaskan schoolchildren face to face with their past.

For more than 10 years archaeologists from Aberdeen University have worked in the city of Quinhagak, Alaska to painstakingly recover and preserve everyday objects that indigenous Yup’ik people used.

Now the story of the project – and the 100,000 items they have recovered – has been turned into a downloadable educational resource.

This will help school pupils in Alaska and around the world learn about the Yup’ik way of life.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Charlotte Hillerdal, lecturer in archaeology at the university, said the resource could be downloaded by teachers across the world.

She added: “The region is hugely significant in terms of climate change so there is much that can be learned about the future here as well as the past.”