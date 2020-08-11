Aberdeen archaeologist on epic 800km journey to highlight Scottish heritage in peril

An archaeologist is just under halfway through a mammoth 800km walk across Scotland to highlight the jeopardy of the nation’s heritage.

Italian-born Edoardo Bedin, who now lives in the city, is a furloughed employee of the National Trust for Scotland, and he is using his time away from work to complete a five-week hike between 23 of the heritage body’s properties.

He began the journey on July 28 at Crathes Castle, walking south towards House of Dun near Montrose, and arrived on the isle of Arran yesterday to visit Brodick Castle.

If all goes to plan, Edoardo will complete his epic walk on August 30, when he will stop off at Pitmedden Garden before crossing his personal finish line at Haddo House near Methlick.

The challenge is raising awareness and funds for National Trust for Scotland (NTS) properties across the country that have been forced to close due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Edoardo is one of hundreds of NTS employees who will learn if they are being made redundant in the coming weeks, as the trust struggles for funds without income from tickets and gift shops.

Supporters have offered him a place to stay each night, with accommodation ranging from a summer house and a tent in a garden to complimentary rooms in hotels.

Local Rotary Clubs have been particularly helpful, offering overnight stays for over half the trek so far.

Taxi drivers have given him free lifts to his start points, he has been invited to rest in gardens and some people have even offered to do his laundry for him.

Edoardo has also been boosted by a number of walking partners – with several of his fellow NTS staff and volunteers among them, alongside families, pensioners and dogs.

He was even taught Swahili by a couple on Fife’s coastal path.

He said: “The beauty of Scotland’s scenery is immense.

“I’m loving all of this – the geography, the views, the people. This is a country worth this walk.”

Today Edoardo will be walking from Ardrossan to Stewarton in East Ayrshire, in preparation for ticking off his twelfth NTS property at Holmwood House in Glasgow tomorrow.

His journey can be followed by searching ‘Hitting the Road for the Love of Scotland’ on Facebook, and his fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hittingtheroadfortheloveofscotland