Aberdeen anti-racism rally to be held via Facebook Live

An annual rally calling for an end to racism and fascism will be held online for the first time this weekend.

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) hosts the annual St Andrew’s Day event every year to campaign against bigotry.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Saturday’s rally will be held virtually.

A number of local and international speakers have been booked for the event, which will also feature poetry and live music.

Graeme Farquhar, acting ATUC president, said: “It has never been more important to stand up against all forms of racism and discrimination.

“We have seen during the pandemic the disproportionate impact on our black and ethnic minority workers as well as on other equality groups.

“However, we have also seen the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the powerful calls for an end to systemic and structural racism.

“To make this a reality we must confront our racist past and our involvement in colonisation and slavery. And we must include an honest account of this history in our children’s curriculum if we are to learn the lessons from it.”

ATUC Secretary Kathleen Kennedy added: “Aberdeen Trades Union Council and the north-east of Scotland also has a proud record of international solidarity.

“We will continue to stand against oppression, persecution and apartheid across the world and reaffirm both our solidarity with those communities that suffer and our pledge to highlight and oppose the actions of any country which acts to persecute and oppress, including our own.

“The ATUC will continue its work to end discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation as we face the challenges of moving out of the Covid pandemic.”

The rally is open to all and will be held on Facebook Live at 12.15pm on Saturday. To attend, visit facebook.com/events/911602899246406/