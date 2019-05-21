Aberdeen anti-abortion group gets go ahead after ethics row

An anti-abortion group has been recognised as an official society under a university student association.

Aberdeen Life Ethics Society launched legal action against Aberdeen University for alleged “unlawful discrimination” after the Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) rejected its application.

The rejection was based on AUSA’s policy to not give racist, fascist or otherwise offensive speakers a platform to share their views.

Since then, the society has reapplied to become part of AUSA and has been successful.

Aberdeen Life Ethics Society announced in a statement it received “official” affiliation from the student association.

A spokesman added: “Our society application has been approved, which means we have officially received affiliation.

“We are delighted to be able to say we are now an AUSA-affiliated society, complete with all the benefits and privileges that come with that status.

“This is a long-awaited result to a seemingly endless battle but we could not be more pleased to have won affiliation. This ending was not always a sure thing; there certainly were times over the last several months when we were unsure of our next steps.

“Lastly, we are grateful for the numerous pro-life students at Aberdeen who have reached out to us over the last several months because they are interested in getting involved with the society.

“Our ranks have swelled with students who are passionately committed to the pro-life cause and who will lead this society in the years to come.”

However, the anti-abortion group lodged papers at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month claiming it has been unfairly denied presence on campus and legal action is still being pursued.

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “The university is an inclusive community and recognises different beliefs, values and cultures. Student societies and clubs sit with the Aberdeen University Students’ Association.”