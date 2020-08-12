Aberdeen animal shelter floods with food and blankets ruined

An animal shelter has been flooded this morning – but all dogs at the centre are fine.

The bottom kennel and exercise areas at Mrs Murrays Cat and Dog Home in Aberdeen were evacuated this morning due to the thunderstorm.

Staff at the centre have thanked the public for help, adding cosy blankets would be appreciated.

According to the home, the animals are all fine, but the staff are “like downed rats”.

From this morning⛈️Thankyou everyone for your offers of help 🥰Cosy blankets would be appreciatedWe don't need towels at present xThe dry food thats been ruined is the puppy food for Charlie 😕 and the food for sensitive tummies.The Suns out so clear up begins 😊 Posted by Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

In a post on social media, the home said: “Like most of Aberdeen we too have been flooded.

“Our bottom kennel block and exercise runs have been affected and we had to evacuate the dogs in that block. Blankets, food ruined

“The access road you might need a canoe to navigate – silver lining you won’t hit a hidden pothole if you’re in a boat”