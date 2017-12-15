Aberdeen animal lovers asked to help Santa Paws provide meals for abandoned pets

An Aberdeen shop is appealing for help to ensure abandoned animals aren’t forgotten this Christmas.

Staff members at Pets at Home in Aberdeen have been collecting donations for its Santa Paws appeal run by the charity Support Adoption for Pets.

The charity provides abandoned pets with a meal during the Christmas season.

Shoppers are being urged to donate 50p which will help buy a dinner for a rescue pet, with all money donated during the appeal going to supply the food.

Pets at home has been raising money for the charity since the start of the month.

Store manager Gary Forbes said he wanted to see pets across the country get a Christmas they deserve.

He said: “At this time of year we see lots of customers buying treats for their own pets to make sure they have a special Christmas.

“But not every pet is lucky enough to spend Christmas in a loving forever home and that’s why we are supporting the Santa Paws appeal again this year.

“There is still time to help us provide millions of meals for rescue pets across the UK and give them the Christmas they deserve.”

Last year more than £1 million was raised by stores across the country with more than two million meals being provided for pets in UK rehoming centres.