Aberdeen animal attraction Pets’ Corner announces reopening date

An Aberdeen animal attraction will welcome back visitors next week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Pets’ Corner at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen has become a firm favourite in the region over the last five decades, with its diverse menagerie receiving thousands of visitors.

Now, animal lovers can return and greet much-loved residents as of Monday.

The Aberdeen City Council facility is able to reopen after The Scottish Government announced easing of lockdown restrictions and it will change how it operates.

The outdoor areas and the meerkat section are open so visitors can view the antics of Dee, Don and Den.

However, the adjoining aquarium/reptile building is closed as it is too small to let people physically distance.

The meerkats have proved a popular attraction, which had a £750,000 renovation and expansion including a new education room.

As part of the renovations, a custom-built indoor and sleeping area, and large outside play area was especially built for them.

Other animal attractions at Pets’ Corner include alpacas Archie and Betty, Mason the donkey, two cross-bred pigs, turkey, chickens, sheep, goats, Hector the Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, budgies, ducks, guinea fowl, canaries, ferrets, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “It’s fantastic that Pets’ Corner is reopening as we know how much people have missed it in the last few months as we’ve had many messages asking when it is to be reopened.

“While the keepers have done a great job at looking after the animals for the last few months, the animals have missed their additional human friends coming through the gates.”

When Pets’ Corner closed for lockdown, a video showed how the animals were faring with just the keepers for company.

The summer opening hours are 10am to 5.30pm, children under 3 years can visit for free.

In addition to Pets’ Corner reopening on Monday, the public toilets at Duthie and Hazlehead Parks, Footdee and Chapel Street car park will also reopen tomorrow.

The cafes in Hazlehead and Duthie Parks are currently doing takeaway food only.

The toilets at Seaton and Victoria Parks have already opened.