Aberdeen and north-east landmarks go red for Scottish Poppy Appeal

Iconic landmarks across Aberdeen and the north-east have been lit up red this week in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Marichal College in Aberdeen city centre is among the most prominent buildings taking part, and is joined by Rhynie Church and War Memorial, the World War 1 Memorial Arch at Turriff Cemetery, Turriff Poppy Garden, Keith Way Memorial and St Rufus Church.

They are all taking part in the “Light Up Red” campaign running up until Remembrance Day on November 11, and will be illuminated to highlight their support.

It aims to raise awareness of those who have served in the armed forces as well as those still serving and their families.

Barney Crockett, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, said: “I think it’s a fantastic initiative and Marischal College is looking particularly splendid. The brightness of the red is really very striking.

“Marking poppy day is particularly difficult this time so we have to find other ways of doing it.

“This is a great way of showing we’re committed to those who have served the country and made sacrifices to ensure we have the democracy we have today.”

The Poppy Appeal is facing a huge challenge this year due to restrictions on the movement of people because of the pandemic, and a dramatic drop in the number of volunteers who would normally hand out poppies on busy high streets across the region.

It is hoped the Light Up Red campaign will serve as a reminder to people that remembrance and support for the armed forces must continue, even in such uncertain and unprecedented circumstances.

As part of the campaign, members of the public are being encouraged to snap pictures of any landmarks they see which are taking part and lit up in red, and then share them on social media tagging @Poppyscotland.

People are also asked to use the hashtags #LightUpRed2020, #Behindthemalways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal2020 when sharing their images.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “Seeing so many landmarks up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s armed forces community past and present, is truly breath-taking.

“This year has been one of the most challenging years in the history of Poppyscotland, but the breadth of landmarks and businesses involved in this campaign shows that Scotland still stands shoulder to shoulder with our country’s service personnel.

“The Poppy Appeal is our biggest fundraising initiative of the year. However, due to the lack of volunteers on the streets, we are unlikely to see anything like the typical level of donations.

“We hope that seeing these iconic landmarks bathed in poppy red will act as a powerful reminder of the need to support this year’s appeal more than ever, and in different ways.

“We are hugely grateful to all those who have supported us this far, but still have a long way to go to hit fundraising targets.

“Thousands of veterans rely on our support and we urge the public to donate online and ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

For more information including the full list of locations across Scotland, and detail on timings, visit poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red