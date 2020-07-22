Aberdeen amusement park Codona’s warns 180 jobs at risk as outdoor rides ‘ordered to close’

A total of 90% of staff at Aberdeen’s amusement park will need to be put back on furlough after it was told to close its funfair rides down by the Scottish Government.

Codona’s at Aberdeen beach reopened last week with safety procedures in place, however on Tuesday night the Scottish Government informed bosses they were considered in the same category as a travelling funfair and ordered it to close outdoor rides.

The boss of Codona’s today called the order to decision “astounding” and warned up to 180 jobs were at risk.

Prior to opening last Wednesday the funfair requested confirmation from the Scottish Government that the attractions could be brought back into use, however no response was received.

To keep customers safe Codona’s put a number of measures in place, including increased cleaning and PPE provision, hand sanitising stations, a pre-booking website system and track and trace data capture systems.

Codona’s says it was visited by environmental health officers from Aberdeen Council on July 15, who were positive about the measures, however contacted the company the next day and asked it to seek further confirmation from the Scottish Government on opening.

On July 21, the Scottish Government said they deemed the premises to be the same as a travelling funfair and told Codonas to close the funfair-type rides.

Now, only its outdoor adventure golf, multi-level go cart track and outdoor catering facilities are permitted to open.

As a result, Codonas has said that 90% of staff members will now need to be put back onto furlough as a result of the decision.

Owner Alfred Codona said: “We find the decision to close our outdoor rides astounding, considering outdoor playgrounds are now open with no COVID-19 policies or procedures in place.

“Additionally indoor restaurants, cinemas, shops, shopping centres, indoor and outdoor bars are now open all over Scotland. And yet, our outdoor attraction with all the appropriate Covid-19 policies and procedures, inspected and approved, is instructed to close.

“We have requested the Scottish Government review this decision immediately or risk the future of a business which has been the ‘main-stay’ of Aberdeen Beach for 50 years, leaving a ‘gaping hole in the community’ and up to 180 people losing their jobs.”

Mr Codona added: “We have written to local councillors, MSPs and the First Minister to review the decision immediately.

“Scottish Government have published general guidelines to the tourism, hospitality and visitor attraction sector but nothing specific to our industry.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “All funfairs are to remain closed at present in line with Scottish Government regulations. Aberdeen City Council remains committed to working with all businesses in Aberdeen to ensure that they can safely re open when government guidance allows.”

North-east region MSP Liam Kerr said: “Once again, a lack of direction from the SNP has put a Scottish business at risk.

“Even after investing in measures to comply with social distancing, this Aberdeen institution has fallen foul of the silent treatment from Nicola Sturgeon’s government. Officers are being left to pick up the pieces.

“If Codona’s was in England, it would be fully back in business, safely.

“The dithering and delay has got to stop because it is threatening jobs across the north-east.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We don’t want any business to remain closed, or open with restrictions in place, for a day longer than is necessary but public health is paramount. We will move to reopen Scotland’s funfairs, as soon as it is safe to do so.

“As we continue to ease lockdown measures and we see the tourism sector resume, it is imperative that the changes we make continue to suppress the virus.

“Throughout the process, we have made clear that not all changes in each phase will be implemented at once.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and we have issued updated guidance to reflect concerns around funfairs.

“We will continue to assess the situation and make a further decision when it is safe to do so.”