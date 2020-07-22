Aberdeen amusement park Codona’s warns 180 jobs at risk as ‘outdoor rides forced to close’

Bosses at an Aberdeen amusements have warned up to 180 jobs could be at risk after they were forced to close outdoor rides due to coronavirus restrictions.

Codona’s at Aberdeen beach reopened last week with safety procedures in place, however last night the Scottish Government informed bosses they were considered in the same category as a travelling funfair and ordered it to close outdoor rides.

Today the firm’s boss Alfred Codona hit out at the “astounding” decision and urged the government to reverse it.

He said: “We find the decision to close our outdoor rides astounding, considering outdoor playgrounds are now open with no Covid-19 policies or procedures in place.

“Additionally indoor restaurants, cinemas, shops, shopping centres, indoor and outdoor bars are now open all over Scotland. And yet, our outdoor attraction with all the appropriate Covid-19 policies and procedures, inspected and approved, is instructed to close.

“We have requested the Scottish Government review this decision immediately or risk the future of a business which has been the ‘main-stay’ of Aberdeen Beach for 50 years, leaving a ‘gaping hole in the community’ and up to 180 people losing their jobs

A statement posted on social media by Codona’s said: “Prior to opening we requested confirmation, from the relevant government department, that we could re-open our outdoor attraction.

“Unfortunately, despite numerous requests, we didn’t receive a response, so therefore we continued to prepare for our re-opening on July 15.

“Theme Parks, Travelling Funfairs and indoor Amusement Arcades were all allowed to reopen in England on the 4th July.

“We took advice and guidance from BALPPA, our trade organisation, who represent visitor attractions throughout the UK and the Scottish Government website. We subsequently put all necessary policies and procedures in place to allow the business to reopen safely.

“These included a huge increase to our PPE provision, increasing cleaning procedures, conducting risk assessments throughout our facility, in-depth staff training, application of newly-required signage, introduction of hand sanitising stations, we invested in our pre-booking website system, prepared our track and trace data capture system, and applied social distancing floor and ground markings.

“On the afternoon of July 15 our local Environmental Health Officers arrived, we assumed, to inspect our premises to ensure all our Covid-19 safety measures were in place.

“We showed them our whole facility and they were very positive about the measures we had implemented. However, the following day we were contacted by the EHO informing us ‘…it would be prudent at this point to seek further confirmation from the Scottish Government as to what was intended by the funfair terminology used in Part 2 to Schedule 1 of the regulations’.

“The EHO were comfortable with us remaining open while this matter was decided upon.

“On the evening of the 21st July, after reviewing the terminology the Scottish Government have now informed us they deem our premises to be the same as a travelling funfair, and have instructed we close the funfair type rides.

“We have now closed these rides however we are aware that in Scotland the funfair type rides at both Landmark Adventure Park and Blair Drummond Safari Park have been permitted to remain open.”

While the rides remain closed, Codona’s have pledged to keep either outdoor adventure golf, go kart track and outdoor catering facilities open.

Responding to the news north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “Once again, a lack of direction from the SNP has put a Scottish business at risk.

“Even after investing in measures to comply with social distancing, this Aberdeen institution has fallen foul of the silent treatment from Nicola Sturgeon’s government.

“Officers are being left to pick up the pieces.

“If Codona’s was in England, it would be fully back in business, safely.

“The dithering and delay has got to stop because it is threatening jobs across the north-east.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.