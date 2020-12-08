Aberdeen among four UK cities to get postbox with special festive surprise

Aberdeen is one of four cities across the UK to get a special Christmas postbox featuring a surprise from Santa.

Royal Mail has placed one of the postboxes in each of the four home nations, with the Granite City the recipient of the Scottish one.

People can scan the QR code on the letterbox – which has been painted green and decorated with white trees and a gold label – to watch a festive message from Santa himself.

In a post on Facebook, Royal Mail said the postboxes have been installed both to spread yuletide cheer and to encourage people to send their cards and presents early.

The other boxes can be found in Brighton, Wrexham and Bangor in Northern Ireland.