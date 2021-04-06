Aberdeen allotment group thank Tesco for funding

An Aberdeen allotment group has thanked a major supermarket after being able to open their very own classroom.

Garthdee Field Allotments Association secured a £12,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help Community Grant Scheme.

The cash boost helped them create the Octagon, an on-site classroom.

Over the past five years has welcomed pupils of all ages to learn all about how to grow and cultivate their very own produce through special sessions.

A number of primary schools, including Kaimhill Primary School and Orchard Brae School for children with special needs, have taken part in these sessions allowing children to plant and harvest their own food.

Stuart Oram, chairman of Garthdee Field Allotments Association, said: “The funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme has not only enabled us to build an outdoor classroom and shelter, it has been fundamental in helping us to pursue one of our organisations principal objectives which is active community engagement.

“We’d like to thank Tesco and the local community for supporting us in the creation of the Octagon and we hope that residents will continue to benefit from this wonderful project for many years to come.”

Over the last five years, over 5,100 groups across Scotland have had reason to celebrate after receiving grants from the Tesco Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Keith Jackson, communications manager at Tesco, said: “Over the last five years, we’ve been delighted to have been able to support so many charities, community groups and organisations from every corner of the UK.

“It was great to hear about how the Garthdee Field Allotment Association has spent their grant, and we hope it encourages others to apply for support too.”