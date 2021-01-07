Aberdeen Alcohol and Drugs Action welcomes news on naloxone kits

Aberdeen’s Alchohol and Drugs Action group has welcomed the news that take-home naloxone kits will be given to people at high risk of accidental overdoses.

The Scottish Government announced the news in a move to reduce the number of drug deaths in the country, funded by the Drug Deaths Taskforce.

The Scottish Ambulance Service will be handing out the kits, in a bid to reduce the risk of a fatal overdose from opiates.

They will be supplied at incidents where the emergency services have been called and for those at risk of witnessing a future opiate overdose such as family and carer groups who will be given a kit and training in how to use it.

CEO of Alcohol and Drugs Action Fraser Hoggan, said: “Alcohol & Drugs Action both welcome and support any measures being taken to help reduce the high numbers of drug-related deaths across Scotland and of course in the north-east area which is not immune from this issue.”

Angela Constance, Minister for Drugs Policy, said: “As part of a wide range of measures to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, tools like Naloxone play an important part.

“We know that Naloxone is a very effective way of reducing death by overdose. By providing take-home kits in certain circumstances, there is a chance that a relative or friend will be able to administer it early in the episode, increasing the prospects of a successful outcome.

“Of course, we want to help people long before they get to the point of a life-threatening overdose. That is why we are embarking on a new national mission to reduce drugs deaths, and one which will have people with lived experience, and their families, front and centre.”

Naloxone Kits, as well as training, advice and information for how to use them, are also available from Alcohol & Drugs Action services.

For more information on this, call 0333 3 448 355 or email helpline@alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk or chat live on Alcohol and Drugs Action’s website www.alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk