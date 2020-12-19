Aberdeen alcohol and drug recovery charities urge people to stay safe over festive season

Two Aberdeen charities supporting people with drug and alcohol problems have issued advice on staying safe during the festive season.

Aberdeen in Recovery and Alcohol and Drugs Action have joined forces to give those struggling some advice and suggestions.

In a joint message, they said: “We are certainly not in the business of telling others what to do nor do we make judgements on their behaviour.

“This is not what we are about and if we were to do so we would be going against the recovery principle of ‘respecting the individual’s right of accountability and choice’ that we embrace and encourage others to adopt and action in their lives.

“We offer information, often learning through the experiences of others, which saves us the trouble. Once armed we can use the trust and responsibilities of making our own choices while accepting any consequences of that decision.

“That said this does not desist us in offering suggestions, if you are going to jump out of a plane it’s a good suggestion to wear a parachute as well as remembering to pull the cord.

“So here we offer in that same slant a couple of suggestions to those who may, while celebrating over the festive season, indulge in a couple of drinks or a wee something to get into the spirit of things.”

It is dangerous to mix substances. Polydrug use (consuming more than one different substance in a session) is linked with a greater amount of hospital presentations for intoxication which require admission – this includes alcohol.

Many prescribed medicines state that you should not consume alcohol while taking these medications. Mixing drugs including prescribed, illicit and so-called “legal highs” with new psychoactive substances (NPS) can have severe consequences.

On average, it takes an individual an hour to metabolise a unit of alcohol. So, space out your drinks and allow your body and its enzymes the time to break down the alcohol – especially when consuming spirits.

Try some of the vast range of lower alcohol content, or alcohol-free drinks, that are now available. Swap one of these in-between stronger drinks. If drinking spirits, top them up with additional soft drinks and drink from a taller glass.

If you’re heading out of your home for the night, make sure you have a fixed plan of how you are getting home and stick to it. Plan with friends and family and do this together.

Cocktails look amazing and can be lots of fun. But it’s important to acknowledge just how potent these can be as they often involve a number of spirits which increases their alcohol content.

Simon Pringle, service manager at Alcohol and Drugs Action added: “Any non-prescribed or illicit substance bought on the street and potentially online could have contaminants and be something other than what has been touted.”

He also gave the following guidance:

No substances are completely “safe”, and we have had reports from users that some of the NPS’, which are synthetic versions of drugs such as Cannabis, are actually more potent than the illegal drugs they intend to mimic and can have a lot of unpleasant and sometimes dangerous side effects.

No one can be sure what exactly is in a substance, if it is not medically prescribed, and this includes the strength. Therefore, anyone deciding to use any drugs should start slowly, take a little and remember it may be sometime before it takes effect (so it is important not to take any more to try and increase or enhance the effect).

Anything taken should not be mixed with any other substance (including alcohol) as this usually increases health risks, negative experiences and increased risk of overdose or poisoning.

Most deaths can be prevented if the individual presents at A&E early. If the person using feels unwell or feels a more intense high than usual after taking any drug, they should seek immediate medical help.

Never leave mates alone. People should look after each other. Especially when they are heading home.

The two charities added: “Illicit substances will have passed through several hands and stages before being the article that you may be purchasing.

“In reality, and when buying off the street, online, a friend or a dealer, there is always an element of risk.

“Even though you may know the person you are getting from, the transit of the substance you’re buying is usually long, varied and complicated and may have been cut and cut again (with a variety of adulterants) at each stage. As this is a sales transaction, the person selling will assure the “buyer” that it is “the best” or the “purest”.

“So finally, we suggest you revisit the above guidance when and if you’re faced with the same scenario of risking the most precious thing you own, your life and welfare, to an unknown substance.”