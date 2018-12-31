Aberdeen airport’s £20 million redevelopment project on target

The next big opening as part of the £20 million Aberdeen airport redevelopment is due in April, bosses have said.

Aberdeen International Airport is nearing the completion of a redevelopment programme that will see the Dyce terminal double in size.

The project, which began back in 2014, has already seen two new business lounges and a larger baggage and reclaim facility opened.

The airport is in the middle of its final phase of development and Gareth Bristo, head of capital projects, said he was delighted with progress so far.

The project is due to finish in autumn next year.

Mr Bristo added: “Our next big opening in the project is going to be in April when we have the new Boots, Dixons and an Essence of Scotland gift shop.

“It will stock high-end gifts of Scotland.

“Once work on the new shops is completed in April, our contractor Balfour Beatty will work on our current catering premises, called the Globe.

“It’s been a massive project for us and we started back in 2014, so to see it coming to an end is an emotional feeling, but also an exciting one.

“This £20m terminal transformation gives us the best opportunity to grow.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “It will allow us to shine and will really show that Aberdeen is open for business.

“There is so much good investment going on around the region, for example the harbour project.

“This transformation will put the airport in a great position for next year and allows us to show what we have available to business and commercial operators.

“It future-proofs us for years to come.”