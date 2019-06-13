Aberdeen airport workers set to take part in more strike action later this month

Workers at Aberdeen International Airport will go on strike again later this month.

Members of the Unite union will walk out on June 27 and 28, between 6am and 10am, as the dispute with the airport’s owners AGS, over pay and the closing of their defined benefit pension scheme continues.

Union chiefs say airport bosses had offered a “repackaged 3% pay offer” which it claims is materially the same as one tabled in April. Workers at the airport have already taken strike action this month.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We want the public to understand that our members do not take this action lightly.

“But, AGS have repeatedly set preconditions to any negotiations by stating they will not reopen the consultation on the pension scheme, which breaks our Acas agreement with them.”

“For the record, Unite wants to reaffirm that we are always open to meaningful negotiations to seek a remedy to this dispute at any time, any place and under any auspices.”

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that the trade unions have served notice of further strike action, particularly when we have agreed a date for talks and tabled an improved offer with a view to reaching a resolution.

“If they are serious about entering into meaningful dialogue then we would call on them to end the strike.

“Despite the best efforts of the unions to cause disruption for the travelling public, we have kept our airport open ensuring thousands of passengers and hundreds of flights have been able to travel and operate safely.

“We will once again put our contingency plans in place to ensure the unions do not cause disruption for passengers and airlines.”