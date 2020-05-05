Aberdeen airport welcomes new interim managing director

Aberdeen International Airport has announced the appointment of its new interim managing director.

AGS Airports Ltd, which also owns Glasgow and Southampton airports, has confirmed Roger Hunt will step into the role in the coming weeks.

He will succeed current managing director Steve Szalay, who is set to stand down at the end of May to move into a new position at Southampton airport.

Mr Hunt will also continue in his current role of chief HR and development director for AGS.

He first joined Aberdeen International Airport as head of HR in 2011 and became operations director two years later, before joining the AGS executive team in 2015.

Prior to working with the airport, he spent 26 years with RBS Group before becoming head of HR with the Scottish Prison Service.

Mr Hunt said: “Together with the wider team, my focus will be on ensuring Aberdeen International Airport is best placed to support the north-east as we slowly emerge from this challenging period.

“Now more than ever, it’s important we rebuild the connectivity on which Aberdeen’s internationally-focused economy is so dependent.”

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: “Aberdeen International Airport is playing an important role in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic by supporting crucial lifeline services and the connectivity it provides will be vital in aiding the recovery of the north east’s economy.

“Roger is an experienced and valued member of the AGS executive team, and I’m pleased he will lead the airport on an interim basis as we work with airlines to assist their plans for restarting passenger services.

“I would also like to thank Steve for the excellent job he did during his time at Aberdeen and who will now lend his extensive experience to Southampton Airport.”