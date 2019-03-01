Aberdeen airport to hold charity runway run

Aberdeen airport is to host a fundraiser for two good causes.

The Aberdeen Runway Run, organised by Aberdeen International Airport and CHC Helicopter, is returning after a successful event last year.

The run, which sees participants cover the length of the runway, starts at midnight and is in aid of Befriend a Child and Veterans with Dogs.

It will take place from June 22 into June 23.

Four hundred runners will take on the 3.5km challenge.

Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay said: “We’d encourage runners of all abilities to apply for a space in the most exclusive running event in the region.”

CHC Helicopter regional director Mark Abbey said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the Runway Run.”

Tickets will cost £25, and are available from Monday at 6pm.

Each runner will have a target sponsorship of £100.

For more information, visit aberdeenrunwayrun.co.uk