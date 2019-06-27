Aberdeen airport strike postponed ahead of further talks

Tomorrow’s strike action by staff at Aberdeen’s airport has been postponed.

The industrial action had been due to take place between 6am and 10am tomorrow morning, and would have been the third walkout in a month.

However, Aberdeen International Airport has confirmed it has been called off ahead of more meetings with union Unite.

An Aberdeen International Airport spokeswoman said: “Strike action has been suspended on Friday to allow for a further meeting to take place on tomorrow morning.”

Staff had been due to walk out today, but Unite confirmed the action was postponed for further talks.

The industrial action was sparked over a row about pay, and earlier this week the union had confirmed the strikes would take place after staff rejected a 3% pay increase offer.