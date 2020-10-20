Aberdeen airport staff supports north-east’s most needy during pandemic

More than 1,000 food parcels have been delivered to those in need across the north-east thanks to the region’s airport.

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport have teamed up with local charity Cyrenians, which helps vulnerable and homeless people in the city.

The organisation, which has been operating in Aberdeen for half a century, has seen a 600% increase in demand since the Covid-19 pandemic began earlier this year.

In August, the airport launched its sustainability management group, and since then it has been making weekly donations to the charity.

Over the last two months it has donated more than 1,200 parcels, containing food which would otherwise have been thrown out but is still fit for consumption.

Part of the group’s remit is to reduce the amount of waste produce by the airport.

Emma Lindsay, environmental coordinator at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It’s great we have been able to donate so much to such an incredible cause during challenging times.

“Our commercial partners, particularly The Restaurant Group, WHSmith and ESS have made significant weekly donations and we are delighted we have been able to help Aberdeen Cyrenians and the wider Aberdeen community through our initiative.

“We look forward to continuing to support the charity and working with our airport partners to enhance the various sustainability initiatives in place at Aberdeen International Airport.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians supports people in crisis and helps them deal with issues such as homelessness, poverty, abuse, addiction and mental ill-health.

It operates a number of community projects across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to tackle the root causes of those issues, as well as crisis prevention and intervention.

Lynda Reid Fowler, community services lead at the organisation, said: “We are very grateful to all the businesses at Aberdeen Airport for supporting our vulnerable service users.

“At a time when many industries are struggling, it’s really heartening to see people and businesses supporting each other.

“The donations have been a real boost for our service users, providing items for food parcels as well as our wellbeing packs, with over 1,200 people benefitting so far.”