Aberdeen airport staff set to strike after latest pay deal rejected

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport have rejected the latest pay offer and are set to go on strike.

Further action will go ahead on Thursday and Friday this week. It was by confirmed Unite the union, who said staff had knocked back the latest 3% pay increase.

Action will take place between 6am and 10am on both days, the third strike action this month.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite took the latest pay offer back to our membership at Aberdeen International Airport to let them decide on the course of action.

“It was vital that our members had the opportunity to consider and respond to Aberdeen International Airport and the AGS Group. The message our members have sent could not be any clearer or any louder.”

“Let’s hope this second strong mandate shows Aberdeen International Airport management that they need to come back around the table with an offer Unite can support so that we can find a remedy to this dispute. Unite’s members have democratically voted to continue strike action and this action will continue unless they receive a significantly better offer.

“We will wait to hear from airport management on whether they wish to get back round the negotiating table or whether they are more interested in needlessly escalating this dispute.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “During our talks with Unite last week and in attempt to bring the industrial action to an end, we tabled a further improved and unconditional two-year offer.

“This would have resulted in staff receiving a 3% pay increase in 2019 with 2020 set at RPI and a £600 lump sum payment. It’s extremely disappointing this has been rejected and our focus will now be on ensuring passengers will not be impacted by the upcoming industrial action which Unite has scheduled to target the busy summer getaway.

“Our robust and safe contingency measures will be in place on 27 and 28 June meaning it will be business as usual on those dates.”