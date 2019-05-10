Aberdeen airport shortlisted in coveted Best Airports Awards

Aberdeen airport is in the running to be one of Europe’s best in an annual awards ceremony.

Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) has been recognised as a finalist in a coveted aviation awards programme celebrating Europe’s top airports.

The 15th annual ACI Europe 2019 Best Airports Awards take place in Cyprus on June 26, where AIA is shortlisted in the Best Airport under 5 million Passengers category.

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted among other excellent airports and look forward to the official ceremony where we can hopefully return home with an award.”

