Aberdeen airport shortlisted for tourism award

Aberdeen International Airport has been shortlisted for a prestigious national tourism award.

The Northern Lights Lounge is one of four projects shortlisted in the Working Together for Tourism accolade from the Scottish Thistle Awards.

They help shine the spotlight on individuals and businesses going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about.

Winners will be announced at the national final on March 5 at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Jemma Forrest, travel services manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We were delighted to be nominated in the Working Together for Tourism award.

“Our staff and suppliers work extremely hard and we love being able to showcase our amazing region and all the north-east has to offer.”

The lounge was opened in 2017.