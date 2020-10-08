Aberdeen Airport shortlisted as one of Europe’s best airports

Aberdeen International Airport has made it to the shortlist for an award celebrating the best airports in Europe.

Alongside Torino in Italy and Cork in Ireland, the airport is in the running for the Best Airport Award under five million passengers at the ACI Europe Awards.

It was shortlisted in the same category last year, but lost out to Cork.

This year’s winners will be announced at the ACI Europe Annual Assembly and Congress, to be held virtually on November 17.

The airport is also up for Business of the Year at the Northern Star Business Awards, organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

In that category, it is up against Goldstar Cleaning Services, accounting firm Infinity Partnership and energy industry service provider Motive Offshore Group.

The winner of that award will be revealed at a ceremony to be held on March 11 next year at the P&J Live.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport (AIA), said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a finalist in this coveted award celebrating Europe’s top airports.

“We are up against some great airports in the under 5 million passenger category later this year.

“We are also pleased to have been recognised locally by the Northern Star Business Awards and the work done throughout last year and this year at AIA.

“It is great to see the hard work of the team at AIA and our partners has been recognised for the way in which we have continued to serve the north-east of Scotland throughout the pandemic, including during a very difficult period of lockdown.”