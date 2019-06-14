Friday, June 14th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen airport says sorry after passenger hijacks loudspeaker and shouts string of expletives

by Ana Da Silva
14/06/2019, 12:00 pm Updated: 14/06/2019, 5:41 pm
Aberdeen International Airport
Aberdeen International Airport airport staff were today investigating after a loudspeaker was hijacked leaving passengers subjected to a “tirade of foul language”.

A shocked passenger complained on social media about hearing a string of expletives called out over the PA system at the airport while he was in the baggage claim area.

His online post stated the incident happened over a period of about 20 minutes.

Staff from the airport addressed his complaint on social media and told him: “We would like to apologise for this.

“We are aware and are reviewing CCTV in attempts to find the culprit.

“We are investigating the incident on Thursday evening but it appears that a passenger used one of the mics at a gate.”

No police involvement was required.

