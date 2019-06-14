Aberdeen airport says sorry after passenger hijacks loudspeaker and shouts string of expletives

Aberdeen International Airport airport staff were today investigating after a loudspeaker was hijacked leaving passengers subjected to a “tirade of foul language”.

A shocked passenger complained on social media about hearing a string of expletives called out over the PA system at the airport while he was in the baggage claim area.

After arrival. baggage reclaim subjected to tirade of abuse over loudspeaker, security staff thought it was "hilarious". very annoyed at the attitude shown to visitors when they arrive at our city. — Andrew (@kormacurrynow) June 13, 2019

His online post stated the incident happened over a period of about 20 minutes.

Staff from the airport addressed his complaint on social media and told him: “We would like to apologise for this.

“We are investigating the incident on Thursday evening but it appears that a passenger used one of the mics at a gate.”

No police involvement was required.