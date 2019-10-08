Aberdeen airport runway forced to shut after aircraft suffers hydraulic issue

The runway at Aberdeen International Airport was forced to close this afternoon due to an incident.

Flights, including an air ambulance from Sumburgh, a KLM flight from Amsterdam and a Wideroe flight from Stavanger were forced into a holding pattern north of the airport.

A number of helicopters were also put into a holding pattern, one the east of Torry and another over Bridge of Don.

It is understood the incident related to a a small aircraft which had difficulties landing to a hydraulics issue.

The aircraft was able to land safely at 12pm and the runway was cleared by 12.25pm.

No flights were cancelled, only delayed for a short period of time.

A spokesman for the airport confirmed there was an incident and that the runway has now reopened.