Aberdeen airport relaunches international flights today

A number of domestic and international routes are set to relaunch at Aberdeen International Airport this week including flights to Poland and Spain.

Wizz Air’s Gdansk service will restart today with Ryanair’s services to Alicante and Malaga taking off on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

British Airways has increased its Heathrow service to twice daily and Loganair has also confirmed it will resume flights to Belfast City on Monday 6 July.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “We are continuing to support our airline partners’ plans to resume operations and have introduced a series of health measures to keep our terminals clean and safe as we welcome more passengers back to our airports.

“It’s vital we adopt a targeted, common sense approach to the safe re-establishment of our air connectivity.

“The introduction of air bridges will allow us to strike the important balance of protecting public health while getting the country and our economy moving again.

“Unlike the blanket quarantine policy which has been hugely damaging to our aviation, tourism and hospitality industries, air bridges will allow travel between low-risk countries and protect the public from high-risk arrivals.”

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings whilst all staff will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe, physical distancing wherever possible.

The airport has also enhanced its already thorough cleaning regimes with a specific focus on the regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.

To find out more about the enhanced measures in place at Aberdeen International Airport visit: https://www.aberdeenairport.com/coronavirus/.