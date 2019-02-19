Aberdeen airport ‘pleased’ axed flights will continue

Aberdeen airport has welcomed plans that would allow a dropped route to continue.

Flybmi announced on Saturday it had collapsed, cancelling all flights.

As a result, a number of routes, including between the Granite City and Bristol, Oslo and Esbjerg, were axed.

However, regional operator Loganair has pledged to fly to the three destinations from March 4.

In a statement at the weekend, Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles also said the firm was looking into opportunities for staff left jobless by the closure.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We’re really pleased that Loganair has filled these gaps so quickly.”

A second operator, DAT, has also pledged to cover flights to Danish town Esbjerg, starting on February 25.

Flights between Esbjerg and Aberdeen will operate three times a week, with the airline pledging to offer the route for at least a year for passengers hit by end of the airline.

Flybmi blamed the uncertainty caused by Brexit for forcing the closure.

The news of the closure came just days after budget airline Easyjet withdrew its service between Aberdeen and London Gatwick.

Easyjet announced the end of its flights to the UK capital at the end of last year.