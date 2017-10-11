Aberdeen airport passenger numbers up for fifth consecutive month

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Passenger numbers for September increase year on year at the region’s airport for the fifth consecutive month.

A total of 284,899 passengers travelled from Aberdeen International Airport last month, an overall passenger increase of 3.9%.

This increase was driven by the airport’s international and domestic fixed-wing traffic with helicopter traffic remaining down.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It is fantastic to see our passenger numbers continue to increase throughout 2017.

“In September we saw the return of the SPE Offshore Europe conference which strengthened numbers through our terminal.

“This, along with the continued strong performances of our domestic and international leisure routes, is reflected by the encouraging increase in fixed-wing passenger numbers that we have seen in September.”

Aberdeen once again hosted the SPE Offshore Conference at the AECC from September 5-8 which saw an influx of business travellers.