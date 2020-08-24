Aberdeen airport owner warns ‘tens of thousands’ of jobs could go if no mandatory testing for passengers

The operators of Aberdeen International Airport has warned “tens of thousands” of jobs could be lost if mandatory testing for passengers is not introduced.

Currently all those arriving into the UK from abroad – apart from nations on a designated “safe list” – must quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, the approach has been criticised for imposing blanket restrictions on arrivals from entire countries which may have outbreaks contained within specific regions.

The testing of passengers on arrival has been suggested to determine whether they are carrying the disease, in the hope it would mean less people are forced to quarantine.

And in a statement, the airport operator warned failing to rethink the status quo could lead to the collapse of the travel industry.

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which operates the sites at Glasgow and Southampton as well as Aberdeen, said: “The introduction of blanket quarantine measures for France and Holland caused great concern for passengers and dealt another hugely damaging blow for the aviation industry.

“We cannot operate in such an unpredictable environment and that is why we have continually called for the introduction of robust testing measures that will deliver passenger and airline confidence while providing the necessary government assurance.

“Without a more targeted, science-based approach such as testing, the aviation industry will continue to be at serious risk of collapse and tens of thousands of jobs will be lost.”

Passengers arriving in Scotland are not currently being tested for Covid-19 – despite the fact four of the country’s six drive-through testing facilities are located at airports, including Aberdeen.

And chiefs at a leading travel agents’ association believe the approach would save the sector from “decimation”.

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association says, “We’re calling for testing at airports because of the importance of travel to the Scottish economy. Outbound travellers are worth £1.7 billion to Scotland and outbound travel sustains more than 26,000 jobs for our country.

“We understand that there is a cost associated with testing. However, the cost of the failure of the travel sector in Scotland with the associated job losses would utterly dwarf the investment in airport testing.

“It seems paradoxical that the majority of drive-through Covid-19 testing centres in Scotland are based at airports but there is no passenger testing at these locations.

“Other countries such as Germany have managed to introduce well-managed testing programmes at airports and are reporting minimal wait times with, for example, no one in Hamburg waiting more than 30 minutes to be tested.

“Even Jersey – which is part of the British Isles – has a testing operation for all arrivals at the airport. We cannot understand why testing does not appear to be being considered in Scotland and seems to be a low priority.

“A testing regime could potentially reduce the requirement for a 14 day quarantine to a more manageable to eight days. Without this, the travel sector in Scotland faces imminent decimation.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Testing at airports is something we are considering carefully. We are working on a four nations basis to examine whether additional measures at airports could further reduce the risk of imported Covid-19 cases from abroad.

“However, we know that testing at airports would not be fully effective on its own. Covid-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days and the quarantining of travellers from high-risk countries is the safest way to reduce the risk of travellers arriving into Scotland inadvertently transmitting the disease to others.

“We continue to engage closely with the airline industry and we understand their concerns. Our priority remains to safeguard public health and suppress transmission of the virus.”