Aberdeen airport offers to donate kitchen equipment after Joe’s Cafe closes

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have offered to donate kitchen equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Joe’s Cafe, a popular stop-off for passengers jetting out from the airport, will not be reopening due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, airport bosses and The Restaurant Group (TRG), which operated the cafe, have opted to donate the high-end kit left behind to a charity, community organisation or small business in the north-east.

The items include display cabinets, commercial fridges, a dishwasher, coffee machines and an ice maker.

Yvonne Birch, head of retail at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We have been working hard with our retail partners to reopen outlets at our terminal.

“Sadly, our popular landside café Joe’s will not be reopening due to the impact of the pandemic, however, The Restaurant Group (TRG), who operated Joe’s are kindly allowing us to find another business to donate the items to.

“It would be great if we could find these items a new home and help another business in the north-east.

“We think it would suit a start-up company looking at opening a café and these items could help save them thousands of pounds in costs.”

The airport is looking for one organisation which would be in a position to take all of the equipment.

Emma Lindsay, environmental co-ordinator at the airport, said: “We are hoping that as one business closes, we will be able to help another one open.

“We are very thankful for TRG for allowing us to donate the items, help another local business and support a circular economy movement.”

Items available:

Cold refreshments & food Large Display Fridges x 2

Commercial Sized Panini Grill

Commercial filter coffee machine x 2

Professional Barista Coffee machine

Large Microwave units x 2

Hot Food warmer

Various Tables & Chairs

Various Food Display stands

Commercial Sized Hobart dishwasher

Commercial Sized Food Blender

Double Door Commercial Half Height fridge

Commercial Ice maker

Various smaller items and crockery

Anyone interested should contact media@aiairport.com