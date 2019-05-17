Aberdeen airport launches new takeaway service

A new takeaway service has been launched at Aberdeen airport.

Using the Grab app on their phones, passengers will be able to order food from three different outlets in the travel hub.

Joe’s Coffee House, The Distilling House and The Granite City have signed up to the service, which places an order, with notifications sent when it’s ready.

Steve Szalay, managing director of the airport, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to provide our passengers with a greater choice as they pass through our upgraded terminal building.

“The Grab service is perfect for our passengers who may not have time to sit down for a meal in one of our departure lounge food outlets.”