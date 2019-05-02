Aberdeen airport launches new flights to Greek island

New flights from Aberdeen airport to a popular holiday destination have launched.

Sun-seekers can now fly directly to the Greek Dodecanese islands with a new weekly service to Rhodes from Aberdeen International Airport which was launched yesterday.

TUI Airways is operating the weekly Wednesday flight during the summer season until September 23.

Steve Szalay, managing director of the airport, said: “The introduction of the Rhodes route operated by TUI further expands our summer offering for our passengers.

“We’re working through our terminal upgrade project and are proud to welcome holiday passengers to the newly updated departure lounge.”

Karen Switzer, director of aviation planning for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “It is great to see our customers heading off on their holidays to Rhodes.

“In total, customers now have seven destinations to choose from when flying with TUI Airways from Aberdeen International Airport this summer.”

TUI Airways operates flights to six other destinations, with Ibiza, Tenerife, Palma, Reus, Dalaman and Corfu flying direct from the Granite City.