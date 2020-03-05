Aberdeen airport in talks to fill routes after Flybe collapse

Aberdeen airport has confirmed it is in discussions with other airlines to “backfill the routes” previously operated by Flybe.

It comes after it was announced in the early hours of this morning the regional airline was going into administration.

A spokesperson for the AGS Airports, who own and manage Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “We are already speaking to other airlines about backfilling the routes operated by Flybe for which there is clear demand.”

Flybe was the only airline that operates direct routes between Aberdeen International Airport and Birmingham, Cardiff, Durham/Teesside and Humberside and the only airline to run a summer route between the city and Jersey.

Eastern Airways, who operates some Flybe services as a franchise, has confirmed those flights are still going ahead.

An airport spokesperson added: “The loss of Flybe is a devastating blow for the airline’s employees and the tens of thousands of passengers who relied on its routes.

“It unfortunately brings into stark focus the fragility of the UK’s domestic connectivity.

“Earlier this year the UK Government committed to levelling up all regions of the UK by conducting a review of regional connectivity.

“It’s vital this work is progressed as a matter of urgency and reforming Air Passenger Duty (APD) is part of that review.

“In the meantime, the advice to passengers who were scheduled to travel with Flybe is not to travel to the airport and to visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for further advice at www.caa.co.uk/news.”