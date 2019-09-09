Aberdeen airport hit back at Which? survey naming it Scotland’s worst airport for fifth year in a row

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have today slammed a survey calling it the worst in Scotland.

A Which? survey, published today described the city’s airport as the worst in Scotland for passengers for the fifth year in a row.

However, bosses at the airport said they wouldn’t be losing “any sleep whatsover” over the recent results, saying it was based on feedback from just 48 people – 0.002% of their annual passenger numbers.

More than 6,000 people took part in the UK wide survey, with Aberdeen scoring just 50%, – the lowest in Scotland – and managing just two stars out of five in most categories.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Whilst all feedback is welcome, we’re not going to lose any sleep whatsoever over a survey based on feedback from just 48 people (0.002% of our annual passenger numbers) and which couldn’t get enough respondents to provide a rating for all of the categories.

“The survey is months out of date and in no way tallies with the hugely positive feedback we’re receiving from the tens of thousands of passengers who are traveling through our doors on a weekly basis.

“Our customer satisfaction scores are the highest they’ve been in over three years as people enjoy the benefits of our terminal transformation project which is now in its final phase.

“Since the survey was taken we’ve further expanded our retail and catering offering.

Which? confirmed the survey of 48 people was carried out between April and May this year, and was based on passengers previous 12 months experience.

Steve Szalay added: “Last month, independent family business Essence of Harris launched its new store and we’ve got a brand new Italian restaurant, Bocco. This is in addition to creating a new security search area, international and domestic arrivals area, award winning passenger lounges and a Changing Places facility.

“All of these developments have delivered a vastly improved experience for our passengers and for the city region. Last week we welcomed thousands of delegates who descended on the city for Offshore Europe which provided another opportunity to showcase our airport.”

Meanwhile, the worst airport in the UK, according to the Which? survey, was Belfast International, scoring just 42%, with passengers describing it as as “tired and shabby”. Others commented on the “poor layout” and claimed the airport was “understaffed.”

Luton came bottom in the large airport category, with passengers criticising the recent refurbishment saying they have “taken all the bad ideas from other airports and incorporated them here”.

When passengers were asked if there was an airport they would never fly from, a quarter (25%) picked Luton.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The best airport in Scotland title was shared between Glasgow International and Inverness – both received 64%.

Passengers said Inverness was a “delightful little airport without crowds or hassle” and while security was considered “methodical if a little slow” the airport was viewed as a “pleasure to use”.

Glasgow International was described as pleasant and the “delightful” staff were praised.

The highest-rated airport in the UK, for a third year in a row, was Doncaster Sheffield, with 97% of people who used the airport in the last year saying they would recommend it.