Aberdeen airport gets ‘very good’ rating for disability access

Aberdeen International Airport has been given a top award for disability access.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rates access at the UK’s 31 largest airports over a 12-month period.

In today’s report, Aberdeen’s airport was awarded the highest possible rating.

The CAA highlighted the airport’s work with local disability groups through their Access ABZ forum.

And last year the airport opened its Changing Places facility, which is designed to help passengers who find travel challenging and need support.

Included within the room is a height-adjustable bench, electronic hoist, non-slip floor and privacy screens. The facility can be accessed without the need for a key and is alarmed should any passengers require assistance.

Steve Szalay, Aberdeen International Airport managing director said: “We’re delighted that once again we retain the highest possible grade in this year’s CAA Accessibility report.

“The CAA singled us out for praise with our work with local disability groups through our forum, Access ABZ.

“We’re immensely proud our airport has been recognised as an inclusive environment for all and we will continue to come up with new ways of supporting and assisting our passengers.”

Across the UK, 13 other airports received the very good rating, 16 were rated as good with one, Manchester Airport, marked as needing improvement.

The CAA said it expects Manchester Airport to take “immediate action to reverse a recent decline in performance since the end of this reporting year in time for the next accessibility reviews”.

Paul Smith, consumers and markets director at the CAA said: “These results show significant improvements to the experience many disabled passengers faced before our reporting began.

“We hope this will help passengers to feel confident and empowered to travel from UK airports.

“While it is good to see the general improvements, airports will need to continue to work hard to improve, so that they are able to meet the more demanding performance standards that we have now introduced.

“Where we see examples of bad practice, we will not hesitate to hold airports to account and take the necessary action.”