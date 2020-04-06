Aberdeen airport firefighters pay tribute to incredible key workers

Firefighters at Aberdeen International Airport have created a special video thanking NHS staff and key workers.

Members of the green watch at the airport, along with the team at Falck Fire Services, created the short clip to as a small token of their appreciation of the essential work being carried out across the region.

The clip, featuring three fire engines and a love heart made out of a fire hose, is set to the Heather Small’s track proud and says “to our heroes in the NHS and all the key workers. We appreciate all you do, a huge thank you”.