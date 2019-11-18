Aberdeen International Airport evacuated after fire alarm

Aberdeen airport was evacuated tonight after a fire alarm was set off.

It happened shortly before 5pm and passengers and staff had to leave the terminal building.

The fire service were also called to the facility and officials at the airport said there were “minor” delays to flights but no cancellations.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “At 4.45pm there was a fire alarm activated and the terminal was evacuated.

“The cause is currently being investigated. The airport returned to normal at 5.50pm and there were some minor delays.”

A fire service spokesman confirmed they attended the scene.